Knicks Star Takes Revenge Against Nets
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson channeled his inner Mariano Rivera to finish off an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.
Brunson closed his conversation with Rooks in humorous fashion, as he took full advantage of an assist offered by college teammate and cross-borough franchise face Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets.
Rooks wrapped up her interview with several queries from fans, one of whom happened to be Bridges. It was clear from the get-go that Bridges was up to no good, as he requested that Rooks ask him about the supposed nicknam "Dome-ian Lillard," a reference to both Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and the apparent size of Brunson's head.
The jab drew amusement from the Knicks point guard, who quickly rattled off several roasts of his own.
"Mikal's built like a string bean. He looks like ET," Brunson quipped, referring to the scrawny titular alien character of the 1982 Steven Spielberg classic (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Mikal's built like a toothpick."
Brunson perhaps saved the best for last, offering another blow in the muted metropolitan hardwood war between the Knicks and Nets.
"Mikal's still on the Nets," Brunson said. "That's enough roasting that we need anyway."
Time will tell if Brunson's burns affect the Knicks' supposed chase of Bridges, who has long been an object of Manhattan affections. Many have clamored to see Bridges, who previously played with current Knicks stars Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart at Villanova University, join New York's Wildcat litter at Madison Square Garden.
Bridges' status as the face of a new Nets era as well as the teams' propensity to avoid doing business together (no trades since 1983) likely keeps such a reunion in the realm of fantasy basketball but that hasn't stopped amateur and professional observers alike from shipping the two sides, nor has it prevented players like Hart from trying to force it.
Concerns about "Dome-ian Lillard" could be seen as the humorous final blow, but New York basketball has certainly endured larger concerns, of course.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!