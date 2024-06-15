Why Knicks Should Draft Duke Star
The New York Knicks are a little more than two weeks away from the 2024 NBA Draft, and they have a pair of first-round picks to work with.
As they hold the Nos. 24 & 25 picks, the Knicks could look to trade one to move up or take the best player available with the selection. That player could be Duke center Kyle Filipowski.
"New York is loaded with Duke fans and Filipowski could be an instant favorite. The sturdy 6-11 center may not be an elite rim protector nor a consistent 3-pointer shooter, but he has good footwork and plays hard. The Knicks had a solid run into the second round of the playoffs and Filipowski could be another piece to help push them deeper," AP News writes.
The Knicks' center rotation could be in flux as Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa face free agency this summer. Considering the draft happens before free agency, the Knicks may need to find a center in the draft in case they aren't able to keep one or both.
Filipowski proved in his two years at Duke that he can be a contributor in the NBA. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds during his tenure with the Blue Devils, strong numbers at one of the best collegiate programs in the country.
It remains to be seen if Filipowski's success will translate to the pros, but he is certainly worth a flier for whichever team takes him.
Given the parity in this draft, it's hard to tell if Filipowski will even be on the board when the Knicks are on the clock. He could go anywhere from the late lottery to the mid-20's where New York is picking. However, if the Knicks feel very strongly about him, they could probably package one or both of their picks to move up in the middle of the first round to take Filipowski and turn him into New York's backup center early on in his career.
He may not play a lot early, but he's a depth piece that could pay dividends down the line for the Knicks in the coming years.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!