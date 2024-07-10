All Knicks

Pacer Star Loved Knicks Series

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed competing against the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In May, another chapter of the New York Knicks' rivalry was renewed with the Indiana Pacers as the two teams met in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Knicks led 2-0 and 3-2 during the series, but they were stung by the injury bug and ultimately lost Game 7 to the Pacers, ending their season. While it didn't end in the Knicks favor, it was one of the more exciting series in the playoffs, and Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton echoed those sentiments in an interview with Yahoo! Sports insider Vince Goodwill.

“I loved it,” Haliburton said. “That was a great part about that series was just the competition, a lot of back and forth on the court and stuff like that, so I think that was a great series. … Seeing great players compete is always great for the league.”

Each game appeared to have some sort of drama, and the first three contests were decided by single digits in the final minutes of the game. While the remaining results were slightly more lopsided, it was a memorable series, one that Knicks fans may want to etch out of their memories.

With the Pacers looking to maintain their contender status by re-signing Pascal Siakam this summer, it appears that this could turn into more of a regular rivalry between the two teams.

“If that’s become a quote unquote rivalry now, it’s cool," Haliburton said.

The Knicks will certainly be looking to get their revenge on the Pacers if the opportunity presents itself later in the postseason in future years. New York responded to its Game 7 loss against Indiana by re-signing OG Anunoby to a five-year extension ahead of free agency. Then, the team shocked the NBA world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, reuniting him with his Villanove teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Pacers and Knicks are expected to be around the same tier in the Eastern Conference next season, so the popcorn will be popped and eyes will be glued to the TV when the two teams face off once again in a rematch.

