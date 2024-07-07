Knicks Make Several Moves Official
Those New York Knicks fans looking to repurpose their Mamadi Diakite jerseys in favor of Mikal Bridges can finally start stitching.
The Knicks made their offseason veteran moves official on Saturday, confirming the trade with the Brooklyn Nets that acquired Bridges and Keita Bates-Diop as well as the re-signing of OG Anunoby. New York also bid farewell to Diakite, Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Shake Milton.
Thus confirms the addition of Bridges, another Wildcat in New York's Villanova gauntlet. The former Nets star joins fellow two-time collegiate national champions Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo as well as Josh Hart. All four collaborated on Villanova's 2016 national title and will look to propel the Knicks past the conference semifinal round that proved daunting despite earning 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
"We are thrilled to add a player of Mikal's caliber to the family," team president Leon Rose said in a statement. "His ability to score, shoot, and defense at an elite level will add to a team that continues to grow. Not only does he demonstrate excellence on the court, but Mikal's strength of character, diligence, and dedication to the game of basketball are vital to the culture we build."
Bogdanovic, Diakite, and Milton are all heading to Barclays Center as part of the trade for Bridges, which also officially includes five future first-round picks, a future pick swap, and a future second-round pick. The Knicks also got back a future second from Brooklyn and the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet, an Argentine forward currently playing in Spain.
Meanwhile, free agents Burks (Miami) and Hartenstein (Oklahoma City) have each found new homes.
Also confirmed is the re-signing of Anunoby, whose late December arrival unofficially flipped the Knicks' fortunes. New York went 22-3 when he took the floor in the regular season and he's now locked up for the next five years at $212.5 million.
