Knicks Playoff Rival Signs With 76ers
Eager to take down the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers are bringing in a specialist.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, former Miami Heat depth star Caleb Martin has joined the Atlantic Division arms race, as he's set to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Wojnarowski noted Martin's success rate against the defending champion Boston Celtics as one of the potential pushes behind the signing (13.6 points, 44 percent from three in the last two seasons) but Knicks fans are likewise well-versed in what Martin can offer when the lights are at their brightest.
Martin averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in a mostly-reserve role during the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Miami won that series 4-2 en route to an Eastern Conference title, Granted a start in Game 2 of the series, Martin had 22 points and eight rebounds while shooting 8-of-15 from the field.
Martin also had a quotable that likely peeved the Knicks' loyal fanbase, as he took personal pleasure in watching supporters leave Madison Square Garden heartbroken after a tone-setting victory in Game 1 of the series. The North Carolina State/Nevada alum had nine points and five boards off the bench in a 108-101 Heat victory.
“It kind of feels like you’re quieting the crowd, and that’s a good feeling to have,” Martin said at the time, per Andrew Meyers of ClutchPoints. “It’s a good feeling whenever you got people leaving the building, knowing they’re on the short end of the stick.”
Martin expanded his postseason legend in the ensuing conference final round against Boston, averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, capping things off with a 26-10 double-double in Game 7.
Fresh off a first-round ousting at the hands of the Knicks, Philadelphia has been busy this offseason as it attempts to continue building around franchise face Joel Embiid: the team previously added Paul George and Andre Drummond from the free agency ledgers while granting new deals to incumbents Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr.
