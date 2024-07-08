Knicks' Mikal Bridges Says Goodbye to Nets
With the New York Knicks making his transfer official on Saturday, Mikal Bridges bid farewell to the Brooklyn Nets in a lengthy Instagram post that feautred a montage of memories from his Barclays Center endeavors.
"Brooklyn, man, I appreciate y'all so much," Bridges began. "I will never forget the love and support when I first got traded here .. from never thinking I was gonna get traded from a place I called home for the last 5 years to everybody just embracing me was something I did not expect. You guys showed love from the beginning and honestly helped me expand my game even more."
Bridges comes to Manhattan to join fellow Villanova University alumni Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart in a vision set to build upon the Knicks' most successful season in over a decade.
The rare trade between the Knicks and Nets (the first of its kind since 1983) was made official over the weekend, with the former sending a bulky package headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round picks over the Brooklyn Bridge. The Knicks also obtained Brooklyn reserve Keita Bates-Diop in the deal.
The 27-year-old Bridges was originally sent to the tri-state area in a February 2023 trade between Brooklyn and Phoenix, one that sent Kevin Durant out west for Bridges' services. Bridges was envisioned by some to be the future of Brooklyn (men's) basketball in the wake of trading Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.
Despite the nostalgics, Bridges offered a hint of regret to his relatively brief Brooklyn tenure: his conventional stats were decent enough (19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds) but his time as a Barclays Center headliner proved disappointing, as the Nets foundered to a 32-50 record that led to their first postseason absence in five years. Brooklyn was swept in its lone playoff series with Bridges on the roster, a first-round ousting at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023.
"Obviously last year was tough and I hated that we and myself was letting y'all down," Bridges told Nets fans. "Wish i could (have) been better for y'all (because) that's gonna be stuck with me for the rest of my life but sometimes that's just how life is. Gotta grow and learn when adversity hit."
"To my teammates, coaches, and the organization I think y'all know how much love I have for you guys and that will never change. Got so many relationships that will never be broken."
Among those wishing Bridges well in the likes and comments are Brooklyn shooters Sabrina Ionescu, Cam Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, and Dariq Whitehad.
Bridges also expresses a bit of regret over the fact that his NBA destiny was decided by factors beyond his control: since inking a rookie contract extension with the Phoenix Suns in 2021, Bridges has been traded twice.
"I feel like I chat a lot whenever I get traded but s*** man this is just how I really feel," Bridges said, accentuating his post with crying emojis. "Once again I got traded I was not a free agent (I don't know) what y'all want me to do. Love is always gonna be there BK."
Bridges has two years left on the extension that came over from Brooklyn and will be a cap hit of a combined $48 million-plus over the next couple before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026-27.
