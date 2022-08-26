The Milwaukee Bucks forward played with New York for just one year during the 2019-20 season.

Even though the Milwaukee Bucks' season ended at the hands of the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round in May, forward Bobby Portis has still had some major reasons to keep his head up high.

In his first season in Milwaukee in 2021, the 27-year-old won a NBA title as a major contributor off the bench, averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. And after posting a career-high in points (14.6) and rebounds (9.1) last season, he earned a new four-year, $49 million deal with the Bucks at the start of free agency earlier this summer.

Along with becoming a clear fan-favorite in Milwaukee since his arrival, Portis' new contract following his recent career-best year has solidified his NBA lifespan as one that could see him flourish in the years to come. He was on three teams in two seasons with an uncertain future, but has now found a home.

The New York Knicks were one of these teams, as Portis played there for one season in 2019-20 before joining the Bucks. His time with the team was short-lived, but he feels it was this that helped catapult him toward a brighter NBA career.

And he didn't hold back his feelings on the subject, calling his one season with the Knicks "the most miserable year of (his) career" in a Twitter post Thursday.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Portis had originally admitted that he would want to play for the Knicks again if he had the option to return to one of his former teams.

“I’d probably go back and play with the Knicks," he said. "My first go around with them, wasn’t good. Our team was a little different ... we had like, 5 power forwards.”

That interview was released on Tuesday. Portis wasted little time to clarify that he was "just trolling" and made sure the NBA world knows that he didn't enjoy his time in New York, though he's still grateful for the journey.

In his only season with the Knicks, Portis averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 45 percent shooting in 66 games and five starts.

He'll return to Madison Square Garden again this season when the Knicks host the Bucks in "miserable" Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

