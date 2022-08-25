L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks

If the Knicks dish off Julius Randle, it won't be back to his old employers.

Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed.

While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.

Randle began his NBA career with Los Angeles in 2014, entering as the seventh overall pick out of Kentucky. He averaged 13.5 points and 8.9 rebounds over four seasons in yellow and purple before moving on to a single season in New Orleans and a subsequent three-year, $63 million deal from the Knicks in 2019.

The four-year extension that Randle signed upon earning the NBA's 2020-21 Most Improved Player Award (efforts that played a major role in the Knicks' first playoff appearance since 2013) kicks in this season and includes a player option in the final leg. As the Knicks work through an eventful offseason, Randle has been one of the most popular additions in hypothetical trades after he struggled to show why he earned the new nine-figure deal.

But potential trade partners, including the Lakers, have reportedly been scared off by the fresh price tag. Los Angeles is also wary of Randle's fit with current franchise faces Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

"The Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from the Knicks," Jovan Buha writes. "(They've considered) his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Davis and James."

Randle averaged a double-double (24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds) during his career-best campaign that also featured his first All-Star appearance. Dealing Randle away would likely open up the Knicks' budget options, a quest that started when they shipped away Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Kemba Walker and eventually yielded Jalen Brunson and his $104 million deal.

But Randle's contract, as well as a drop in production (his four-point decline in scoring average was one of several statistical shortcomings) has made him hard to deal. Time will tell if the Knicks find another suitor as their pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell continues.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags