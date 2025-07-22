Knicks Could Explore Reunion With Former Guard
The New York Knicks are still searching for depth for their bottom third of the roster going into next season.
The team is seeking veterans who have experience playing in the postseason that can contribute if a player in the rotation gets injured or cold.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed former Knicks guard Alec Burks as one of the top free agents remaining in the league.
"The 33-year-old has primarily become a three-point specialist at this stage in his career, knocking down 42.5 percent of his outside looks last season overall, good for 14th overall in the NBA. While not quite as good of a three-point shooter as Seth Curry, Burks offers more defensive resistance with his size and had a defensive swing rating in the 80th percentile last season (minus-3.8)," Swartz wrote.
"His days as a full-time starter are probably over, although a contender could plug Burks into a backup wing role as a two or three who can guard multiple positions. Part of his appeal is his versatility, as Burks fits with any coach in any system."
"Armed with 29 games of playoff experience, Burks is a solid veteran who's become an excellent outside shooter at this stage of his career."
Burks has played for the Knicks on two separate occasions, so a return to the Big Apple isn't completely far-fetched since the team re-acquired him in 2024.
Burks first came to the Knicks in 2020 and lasted two seasons before being traded to the Detroit Pistons in July 2022. He was in the Motor City until Feb. 2024 when he was dealt back to the Knicks alongside Bojan Bogdanovic in a deal that saw Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and two second-round picks go to the Pistons.
While Tom Thibodeau, who was a fan of Burks, is no longer the coach, the Knicks could explore a reunion with the 2011 lottery pick to try and get some distance shooting back in the building.
