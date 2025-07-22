All Knicks

Knicks Could Explore Reunion With Former Guard

The New York Knicks could get back together with a familiar face.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Alec Burks dribbles against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Alec Burks dribbles against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are still searching for depth for their bottom third of the roster going into next season.

The team is seeking veterans who have experience playing in the postseason that can contribute if a player in the rotation gets injured or cold.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed former Knicks guard Alec Burks as one of the top free agents remaining in the league.

"The 33-year-old has primarily become a three-point specialist at this stage in his career, knocking down 42.5 percent of his outside looks last season overall, good for 14th overall in the NBA. While not quite as good of a three-point shooter as Seth Curry, Burks offers more defensive resistance with his size and had a defensive swing rating in the 80th percentile last season (minus-3.8)," Swartz wrote.

"His days as a full-time starter are probably over, although a contender could plug Burks into a backup wing role as a two or three who can guard multiple positions. Part of his appeal is his versatility, as Burks fits with any coach in any system."

"Armed with 29 games of playoff experience, Burks is a solid veteran who's become an excellent outside shooter at this stage of his career."

Burks has played for the Knicks on two separate occasions, so a return to the Big Apple isn't completely far-fetched since the team re-acquired him in 2024.

Burks first came to the Knicks in 2020 and lasted two seasons before being traded to the Detroit Pistons in July 2022. He was in the Motor City until Feb. 2024 when he was dealt back to the Knicks alongside Bojan Bogdanovic in a deal that saw Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and two second-round picks go to the Pistons.

While Tom Thibodeau, who was a fan of Burks, is no longer the coach, the Knicks could explore a reunion with the 2011 lottery pick to try and get some distance shooting back in the building.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News