Josh Hart is Knicks' Most Important Player

He is the "Hart and Soul of the team."

Throughout life, certain things cannot be replaced, and when you lose that very thing the impact is heavily felt. The New York Knicks are looking to compete for a championship this season, and it's well understood who is their most important piece. Josh Hart.

The Knicks are coming off a 123-114 win over the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers, who were on a five game winning streak. While the Knicks have lost seven of their last nine games, eight of those games were played without Hart. These last two weeks have been a reminder just how important the tough nosed wing is.

Players like Hart cannot be replaced.

There is no doubt that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns play the roles as the stars whom get the majority of the shot attempts, bulk of jersey sales and higher salaries. The wing duo of Mikal Bridges and O.G. Anunoby whom received league recognition throughout the league as elite to good defenders. Even the microwave scorer off the bench Miles Mcbride is known as a Knick favorite whom whenever he attempts a three point shot Knicks fans in the crowd yell "DEUCEEEEEEE".

All of this is true.

However, when watching the game the impact of what Hart brings is unmatched. Last season under head coach Tom Thibodeau Hart lead the team in minutes per game at 37.4. With that formula, they were a number 3 seed while making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. This season under head coach Mike Brown he is at 30.3 mpg, and judging by their record without Hart this season which is 2-6 Hart's minutes could increase.

Hart does a bit of everything.

This season, Hart is averaging 12.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 5.1 APG in 29 games of play. This is a combination of not only having a lot of minutes on the court, but also making sure to be involved in every possession possible. His shooting splits are at 49/39/84. From the minutes played, to the raw numbers, shooting splits, and advanced numbers it highlights a player who excels at what he is asked to do, but can play a larger role if need be while impacting winning at a high level.

Josh Hart in his first game back



18 points

3 rebounds (#washed)

6 assists

3-5 3P

pic.twitter.com/Gg7ti8Y77U — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) January 12, 2026

The most important aspect of his game though is how he elevates his teammates around him. Such things as retrieving second chance scoring opportunities, sacrificing his body going after loose balls, getting someone else a good shot by setting a back screen. These aspects of the game go beyond the stat sheet, but they're vital when it comes to building a championship team. That amount of effort players thrive on it, coaches preach it, and fans appreciate it.

It seems as if the mentality Hart had at Villanova University where he was able to win a National Championship back in 2016 he has kept close to his heart throughout his tenure in the NBA. The Knicks have a lot of talent and good players, but they're not accomplishing their main goal without the "Hart and soul of the team."

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!