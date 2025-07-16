Knicks Prospect Regroups in Summer League Win
The New York Knicks second-string point guard spot is there for the taking, and the team has two real options to consider. Either they cash in on their final remaining veteran's minimum contract and bring in one more rotational free agent, or dip into their in-house prospect pool to fill the need.
Tyler Kolek looked well-positioned to graduate into Jalen Brunson's full-time backup, with the accomplished collegiate star spending his rookie season riding Tom Thibodeau's bench. When set championship expectations met a new-and-improved bench and a coach willing to use everything at his disposal in Mike Brown, the role grew into one that the Knicks needed to nail.
Their decision got a lot tougher after Kolek's rough start to NBA Summer League, with the point guard going a brutal 0/11 from 3-point distance in his first two games in Las Vegas. He didn't stay down for long, though, finally bouncing back with 25 points in his team's first win of the summer over the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
"I was looking forward to Summer League since the season ended, just grinding, working towards that, because I felt like that was that next step," he told reporters postgame. "...It was unwarranted pressure. You know, this is Summer League. We're out here, we're having fun, we're hooping, we're in Las Vegas, it's a fun city, so you kind of just got to put that stuff to the side."
He certainly looked comfortable, draining five threes on several dancing pull-up attempts. Even when faced with consistent blitzes and double teams, he continued moving the ball, but made sure to show his willingness to pull the trigger when the moment called for the most polished player on the Summer League Knicks to finish the possession.
Kolek's breakout shooting performance was more multidimensional than the afternoon's highlight package would have viewers know, as he contributed four assists and four steals to the 97-93 win. Those instincts, missing at times during his slump, unleash Kolek as an entirely different player when he's feeling himself.
