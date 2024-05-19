Knicks' Jalen Brunson Draws Praise from Pacers Coach
The New York Knicks are heading into Game 7 with Jalen Brunson leading the way.
In order for the Knicks to continue their playoff run, Brunson will have to play like he has throughout the entire postseason. He's scored 40 or more points on six different occasions, which is one shy of the franchise record. Even in losses like Game 6, Brunson dropped 31 points and continued to cause fits for the Pacers.
"This guy is doing some historic stuff in the playoffs," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "There's no resting on him, there's no feeling good about anything with him. It's an endless task when you face a player like him in a series like this."
With guys like Josh Hart and OG Anunoby questionable to play, the Knicks still feel like they have a shot. That's probably because Brunson is still available, even if he's also picked up a nick or two during the postseason.
The Pacers have done their best to contain Brunson, and a 31-point performance might be considered a positive given how much he's done outside of Game 6. Limiting him as much as possible will be key for the Pacers, but Brunson has made an impact in every game so far.
If Brunson can play his game, regardless of what the Pacers will do, the Knicks will have a shot. And with the home crowd behind them, the Knicks will have a great chance to win Game 7 and advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.
