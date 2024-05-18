All Knicks

Knicks Remain Trade Option for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have long been linked to Donovan Mitchell, and the link could finally happen this offseason.

Death, taxes, Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks trade rumors.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is arguably the biggest star that could be traded this offseason after his team was eliminated this week at the hands of the Boston Celtics. And Bleacher Report has linked the Knicks to a possible blockbuster deal for Mitchell this offseason.

"His future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is seemingly up in the air, as he could enter free agency in 2025," Bleacher Report wrote of Mitchell. "Trade vultures are already circling above Northeast Ohio in hopes he'll want out this summer. He'd cost a lot to get, but New York could supply Cleveland with both draft picks (at least three) and plug-and-play veterans (anyone but Brunson might be up for grabs), and that could appeal to the Cavaliers, who may want to remain competitive but also need to rebuild their asset collection."

The Knicks may have the best package if Mitchell were to request a trade like he did in 2022 from the Utah Jazz, and it would be headlined by a boatload of draft picks and Julius Randle. The Cavs would certainly ask for more, but they don't have much leverage considering Mitchell is about to enter the final year of his contract.

While it may be pricy to add Mitchell to the core, pairing him in the same backcourt with Jalen Brunson could be a winning recipe for the Knicks in their pursuit of a championship.

