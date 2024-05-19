All Knicks

Knicks Confident in Game 7 Home Court Advantage

The New York Knicks feel comfortable playing in front of their fans at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Brener

May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates a
May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates a / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are hosting their first Game 7 at Madison Square Garden in nearly 30 years on Sunday, and that should come at a big advantage.

The Knicks are 5-1 at home so far in the postseason, with their lone loss coming in overtime of Game 5 in their last series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York's hard work has come down to today, putting the team in the best position possible to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

"This is the exact reason why we played the last couple of games to get that two seed. This is the exact reason. We're going home, Game 7. We know the Garden's gonna be rocking and we're trying to handle business," Donte DiVincenzo said.

The Knicks won their last five regular season games en route to clinching the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, which has led them to having home court advantage in today's matchup. If they can protect the Garden, they will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

While the statuses of OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are up in the air, the Knicks feel confident they can compete regardless of who is on the floor with them, so long as the fans have their back.

