Knicks-Pacers Game 7 Ticket Sales Boast Extraordinary Data
It'll take four figures to the New York Knicks' next Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
According to data shared to All Knicks by Vivid Seats, Sunday's postseason tilt against the Indiana Pacers, the finale of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), is setting records when it comes to the exchange and resale of Knickerbocker tickets.
Game 7 is said to be the hottest Knicks ticket Vivid has had on its site in over a decade, as the average price of admission has rounded out to $959 as of Saturday afternoon. That resets the record for the priciest Knicks game: while the prior mark didn't stand long (the Game 2 showdown between the Knicks and Pacers 11 days prior), Game 7 has it beat by over $250 (with Game 2 prices averaging $696).
The data also back a distinct homecourt advantage for the Knicks, who already enjoy one of the most loyal followings in the NBA. Vivid's data estimates that 98 percent of buyers are Knick fans, who own a major advantage over their Pacer rivals: searches for Game 7 outweigh those for Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse by over 500 percent.
Knicks fans only hope their efforts on Vivid's servers match their team's on the MSG scoreboard. New York is partaking in its first Game 7 since 2000, which produced the franchise's most recent Eastern Conference Finals berth. The Knicks and Pacers have each successfully defended their respective homecourts, as the road team has fallen in each of the first six games to date.