Knicks' Jalen Brunson Named to All-NBA Team
Jalen Brunson has made Second Team with his second team, the New York Knicks.
Brunson has earned All-NBA Second Team honors, the three five-man groups unveiled prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Joining the Knicks point guard is Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), and Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers).
The honor is perhaps the cherry on top for Brunson's stellar second season with the Knicks, one that saw him average a career-best 28.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. Brunson carried the Knicks through several medical calamities, serving as the headliner of a 50-win season that finished second on the Eastern Conference leaderboard. The Knicks hit both plateaus for the first time since 2013 and were one win away from their first conference finals appearance in nearly a quarter-century.
According to data released by the NBA, Brunson's 37 First Team votes were the most earned by a runner-up, with no other play getting more than three. The top spots were occupied by Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Shia Gilgeous-Aleaxander (Oklahoma City), Nikola Jokic (Denver), and Jayson Tatum (Boston).
