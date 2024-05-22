Knicks' Mike Breen Wins Sports Emmy, Drops Double 'Bang'
Though the New York Knicks' championship run is over, one of the most renowned names associated with the franchise continues to wrack up the accolades.
Mike Breen, known for his work as the television voice of the Knicks on MSG Network, had a decorated Tuesday: shortly after taking home a Sports Emmy Award for "Outstanding Personality/Play-By-Play" for his work on ABC, Breen dropped yet another "double bang" call as he continued his work on ESPN.
This time it was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown who earned the honor, doing so with a three-pointer that forced overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Breen, renowned for his trademark "Bang!" call when players hit big shots has only used the double version on seven occasions, including one for MSG earlier this postseason. Knicks star Donte DiVincenzo was the sixth recipient when he hit what became the game-winner in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal against Philadelphia.
Breen's Emmy is his third straight in the category, one that saw him beat out Joe Buck (ESPN/ABC), Ian Eagle (TNT), Kevin Harlan (TNT), and Mike Tirico (NBC). Baseball Hall of Famer and MLB on TBS analyst Pedro Martinez presented and accepted the award on Breen's behalf considering the fact he was at TD Garden's broadcasting table during the ceremony.
To top it all off, Walt "Clyde" Frazier's longtime MSG broadcast partner turns 63 on Wednesday. The birthday Breen will be back on the call for Game 2 of the Celtics-Pacers series on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!