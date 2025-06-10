Knicks Broadcaster Makes Up for Missed Game 1 Opportunity
In a golden age of NBA commentators with a seemingly-limitless amount of charismatic men and women capable of providing big moments with striking sound bytes for the ages, no one is as tied to the biggest stage and his familiar catchphrase as Mike Breen.
ESPN's veteran play-by-play lead has been there for countless signature NBA moments, providing his iconic "BANG!" call to big shots in the regular season, playoffs and NBA Finals, where he and various color commentators have long presided.
He caught some heat for his call of Tyrese Haliburton's Game 1 go-ahead bucket with 0.3 seconds, stealing the series opener with another all-time comeback on the Indiana Pacers star's pull-up jumper. We got the highlight, but no bang call to be found.
The New York Knicks announcer explained his reasoning for why he held back on putting an exclamation point on that historic bucket, which actually went much deeper than a simple mental lapse.
He explained that he saves those calls for 3-point shots, but must have felt like he really dropped the ball, because he attempted to make it up to the young point guard the first chance he got in Game 2.
He's usually known for saving those calls for the clutch, as his partners in the booth were swift to point out, but felt that "I owe him that one."
