Six Knicks Crack The Ringer's Updated Top 100 Ranking
The Ringer released their newest iteration of their ranking of the NBA's top 100 players, an article that's updated with month-by-month tweaks to reflect the changing tides and developing storylines presented by the league.
Their most recent re-release was made to reflect the takeaways from the first three rounds of the playoffs, providing a rundown of how everyone stacks up with the NBA Finals on the way.
The New York Knicks had as good of a showing as anyone in the May roundup, getting six of their players recognized as shoutout-worthy recipients. Only the reigning champion Boston Celtics, deep Houston Rockets and Finals-bound Oklahoma City Thunder earned as many honorees.
Jalen Brunson was, of course, ranked highest among all of his teammates, ringing in at #9. He certainly made a great case for himself as one of the most trustworthy playoff scorers in the league in the Knicks' most recent run, having "put one of the NBA’s most storied franchises on his back," according to The Ringer's Rob Mahoney.
Interestingly, he ranked two spots lower than Eastern Conference Finals rival point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who took the seventh-highest position in the order. Despite lagging begind Brunson as a scorer, he was credited as the genius offensive conductor he is in leading his team to the NBA Finals as a fifth-year pro.
Karl-Anthony Towns earned the second-highest distinction of any Knick at #18, celebrated for his unique skillset while getting dinged for only having himself to blame for many of his shortcomings as a playoff winner.
OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges were unsurprising entrants at #40 and #60, respectively, with Anunoby's simpler role as a thicker 3&D option providing him with an more profitable reward than Bridges found in his tumultuous first season with the Knicks.
Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson weren't as likely to receive recognition, but each snuck on at #79 and #94. Hart started for almost the entirety of this Knicks campaign as an impact defender, rebounder and overall hustler, but lost his gig to Robinson in the final days of New York's season as they desperately prioritized the backup center's size to cover up for Towns' defensive shortcomings.
The Knicks always had a talented core to their rotation, but now have to consolidate the rest of the bench and fill their now-vacant head coaching role before building on their critically-acclaimed inner circle.
