Knicks Chances of Landing Top Trade Target Fizzling Out
The biggest name on the trade block may not be as up for sale as many buyers previously assumed.
The New York Knicks have kept as close a watch on Giannis Antetokounmpo as anyone in the week since watching the Indiana Pacers dash their hopes of further contention in the Eastern Conference Finals, hoping to tempt the Milwaukee Bucks with the kind of offer they'd seriously consider dealing their franchise centerpiece for.
The only reason these trade rumblings hold any legitimacy is due to Antetokounmpo's perceived frustration in Milwaukee, having been surrounded by underwhelming supporting casts and potentially facing another setback with co-star Damian Lillard projected to miss the entirety of his next season. The aging fellow All-Star tore his Achilles tendon earlier in these playoffs, hanging Antetokounmpo out to dry in a five-game loss to the Pacers in the first round.
"The Greek Freak" has maintained over the last several seasons that he'd remain loyal to Milwaukee so long as they match his commitment to winning, and the Knicks, fresh off of their own playoff exit, looked to bolster their own chances in the wide-open Eastern Conference by trading one of Karl-Anthony Towns or Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster move.
Antetokounmpo, though, may not be on the move after all. Even if they encountered a tempting offer, he'd have to push the organization into the direction of a rebuild, and recent reports claim that momentum towards a trade have "significantly stalled."
Even when he's seemed dissatisfied amidst three consecutive first-round-and-out playoff performances, all Antetokounmpo's ever known in the NBA is Milwaukee.
The Knicks, once hoping to bring a multiple-time MVP and one of the best players in the game over to their bigger market, may have to pivot.
