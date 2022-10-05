Mike Breen Thanks Walt Frazier, Knicks For 'Unbelievable Kindness'

Breen, the New York Knicks' renowned play-by-play man lost his possessions in a massive fire but his listeners and partner have come through.

Mike Breen has often been a source of comfort and familiarity for New York Knicks fans throughout his years on MSG Network and WFAN. In a time of need, Knicks fans were more than happy to return the favor.

Breen returned the MSG airwaves alongside Walt "Clyde" Frazier on Tuesday night for the Knicks' preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons. It was his first broadcast since his Long Island home burned down in a massive fire last week, costing Breen and his family all of their possessions, though the house was fortunately unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Apparently cherished by New York and national audiences, the latter knowing him from his work on ABC and ESPN's broadcasts, Breen acknowledged the support and well-wishes he and his family received in the wake of the tragedy, making his announcement over the final minutes of the Knicks' 117-96 win.

"I just want to give a heartfelt thanks to so many people who offered kindness and support this past week after the fire at my family’s home on Long Island," Breen said. (It's) just a reminder for me of how many wonderful people are in my life."

"All family here at MSG, the Knicks and Madison Square Garden, there will never be enough words adequate words to tell you how truly touched we all were and what a difference it made," Breen continued. "Me and my family are the beneficiary of just unbelievable kindness. So thank you to so many.”

Breen was sure to thank Frazier, his broadcaster partner for Knicks games on MSG since 2004. Frazier, in turn, referred to Breen as "a good man (who's) always giving."

With no ESPN broadcasts scheduled for Friday, Breen will likely be back on MSG's air when the Knicks continue their preseason affairs on Friday at home against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

