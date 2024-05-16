Knicks vs. Pacers: OG Anunoby's Game 6 Status Revealed
The New York Knicks could have cause for celebration on Friday night, but one major Manhattanite won't be able to partake.
OG Anunoby has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), set to miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. The Knicks own a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven set and will clinch their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000 with a win on Friday in Indianapolis.
Anunoby took over a bulk of the scoring in the Knicks' Game 2 victory while Jalen Brunson was forced to the locker room with a foot injury. His absence prompted one of the most monumental changes for New York's Game 6 dominance, as the Knicks placed Miles McBride in the spot normally occupied by Anunoby. The choice to go with a smaller lineup (as Precious Achiuwa took over for Games 3 and 4) paid big dividends, as McBride's outside shooting helped the Knicks erase an early deficit and take a large lead they'd never relinquish.
