Liberty at Fever Preview: Caitlin Clark's Indiana Debut
New York basketball has a major showdown coming up in Indianapolis, a historic bout of backcourt talents that could leave a lasting impression on the league's present and future ... also, the New York Knicks have a playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.
The Caitlin Clark officially gets underway in Indianapolis on Thursday night, as Clark will play her first official game in front of her new adoring public. Standing in her way are Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty, who will look to build upon a 1-0 start established with a comeback victory in Washington on Tuesday.
Clark had 20 points in Indiana's own opener on Tuesday night but also lost 10 turnovers in a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. In the nation's capital, Jonquel Jones was the heroine for the Liberty, scoring 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting in a narrow 85-80 over the hosting Mystics.
This will be the first of four meetings between the Liberty and Fever this season, and Indiana will return the home opener favor on Saturday afternoon when the teams face off at Barclays Center.
What: New York Liberty (1-0) @ Indiana Fever (0-1)
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
When/Watch: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, WWOR
Who's Favored: NYL -6.5
Keep An Eye On: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
Laney-Hamilton could sometimes get lost in the cracks as a free agent arrival before the Liberty's 2023 winter splurge, but she certainly made her presence felt as New York made its comeback from double figures down against the Mystics. The Rutgers alumna put in 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and was a team-best plus-12 on the floor over the final 20 minutes. Combine that with sterling perimeter defense and it was a strong start for Laney-Hamilton's case to return to the All-Star Game.
Fever to Watch: Aliyah Boston
Speaking of slipping through the cracks, the idea of the previous top pick and an equally, if not more thanks to her national championship ring, decorated college sensation doing so feels ludicrous, but it feels like that has partly happened to Boston, whose late-game heroics in the last visit to new Market Square nearly cost the Liberty a spot in the Commissioner's Cup final. Together with NaLyssa Smith, Boston forms a formidable one-two punch in the Indiana paint and should test the Liberty's depth with Nyara Sabally working behind Jones.
They Said It
"I would say just like give yourself grace in the process, and be confident in yourself and kind of just ride the wave of highs and lows. I think you face so much adversity going into your rookie year. You leave your comfort zone, you leave your university with so much support, and you just go out and you're a pro. You've got to figure everything out on your own, you leave home, and there's just there's so many times that you can kind of ride this roller coaster of ups and downs. The rookie season is all about just kind of learning. Everything else will figure itself out."-Sabrina Ionescu's advice to Caitlin Clark
Prediction
The national scene has somewhat paled in the Liberty's favor: sure, there will be eyes on what they do with this assembly of All-Stars in year two but Clark's promotion has effectively taken most of the national spotlight. Eager to develop a new chemistry with old friends and new faces alike, the Liberty will have a chance to do so in relative anonymity. Clark should be ready to meet the challenge, but expect the Liberty to quietly and efficiently handle business.
Liberty 85, Fever 76
