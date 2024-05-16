Lou Williams Downs Draymond Green's Knicks Take
Lou Williams isn't done being a Sixth Man just yet, coming through for the New York Knicks as some continue to doubt the legitimacy of thir ongoing NBA title run.
Williams came to the Knicks' defense on FanDuel's web series "Run It Back," taking aim at Draymond Green's frequent metropolitan criticisms. The Golden State Warriors agitator has called the Knicks' success "a fluke" on both his eponymous podcast and guest appearances on TNT but Williams isn't buying it.
"(Green) is tripping. I mean, you can’t call them a fluke," Williams told co-hosts Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons. "If anything, they’ve been consistent. These guys have faced adversity ... They haven’t made any excuses for themselves. They’ve dealt with injuries, they've dealt with criticism coming from people saying that maybe they're being overworked, maybe they're playing too many minutes."
Green, who had the Knicks falling to the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the playoffs, has claimed that New York is not set up for long-term success, comparing them to the recent failed runs of the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. For now, the Knicks can only focus on the present, one that has them the closest they've been to a championship since their last conference finals appearance in 2000.
The Knicks have pulled that off while missing major contributors such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, all of whom will miss the remainder of the playoffs. New York has also lost OG Anunoby for the time being and he is not expected to return for the final stages of the conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.
Williams, often regarded as one of the best depth stars in NBA history, certainly appreciates what the Knicks have done in response to the potential calamities.
"(But) they just keep trucking on and they win big game after big game. All games they’re supposed to win, they’re there, and they’re winning in big-time fashion ... They're one win away from getting to the Eastern Conference Finals. I don't how that qualifies as a fluke."
