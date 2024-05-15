Magic Johnson Gives Knicks Star New Nickname
NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson showed some love for New York Knicks star Josh Hart after his efforts partly created a 121-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Hart continued to tear through the postseason with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double as the Knicks took a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven set. That led Johnson to offer Hart a new moniker on X shortly after New York put the finishing touches on its blowout victory.
My main man Josh Hart finished with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double tonight," Johnson observed. "I (call) him Mr. Everything because he does a little bit of everything on the court!
Mr. Everything could well go down as Mr. May: in six games this month, Hart is averaging 14.8 points and 12.3 rebounds as the Knicks are now the closest they've been to an NBA Finals visit since the turn-of-the-century. Hart, working through his first full season in Manhattan, has been stationed in the Knicks' starting five since late January after stepping in for injured All-Star Julius Randle.
Johnson praising Hart is somewhat ironic considering their shared history: Johnson indirectly began Hart's NBA career, granting him his professional entry as the final of the 2017 draft's opening round when the former was the Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations. The Villanova alum played two seasons in purple and gold before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, shortly after Johnson stepped down from his front office role.
Mr Everything doesn't have everything quite yet, but he'll get a chance to earn a little more on Friday, when the Knicks look to clinch an Eastern Conference Finals berth in Indianapolis (TBD, ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!