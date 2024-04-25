Former Liberty Star Epiphanny Prince Takes Front Office Role
Prince found New York charming enough to stay a while longer.
Shortly after announcing her retirement, Epiphanny Prince has accepted a front office role with the New York Liberty, which her on the floor for five seasons. Prince will serve as the team's first director of player and community engagement, which will bridge the gap between the Liberty's basketball ops and Brooklyn outreach.
“I’m very excited about my new role with the Liberty,” Prince said in a team statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to work with the coaching staff, players, and everyone in this great organization.”
As a Brooklyn native, an administrative role with the Liberty was perhaps a no-brainer for Prince, who previously starred at both Lower Manhattan's Murry Bergtraum High School and New Jersey's Rutgers University before the Chicago Sky made her the fourth overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft. Prince returned to New York via a trade in 2015 and played four seasons in seafoam before returning for 10 games last season.
“We know Piph will be a phenomenal addition to our front office between her decorated playing experience, basketball IQ, and leaguewide knowledge,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Piph’s legendary career is sewn within Brooklyn’s basketball fabric, and as a former Liberty player, this next step in her basketball journey is truly special.”
Prince will look to help the team resume its championship quest from a new perspective, joining a front office headlined by Kolb and CEO Keia Clarke. That group brought together one of the most exciting WNBA rosters in recent memory last offseason, acquiring Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Courtney Vandersloot to join retained All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. New York made its first WNBA Finals appearance since 2002 and won the in-season competition known as the Commissioner's Cup.
“Piph embodies the true, community-driven spirit of the New York Liberty,” said Clarke. “As a long-standing and respected member of the Liberty organization, she will be an invaluable thought partner for all aspects of the front office in this first-of-its-kind role. We can’t wait to see her impact.”
The Liberty's 2024 season opens on May 14 in the nation's capital, as New York will take on the Washington Mystics.
