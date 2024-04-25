Knicks Rip 'Idiotic' Villanova War With 76ers
New York vs. Philadelphia has gone from NBA playoff matchup to apparent custody battle.
The New York Knicks have built a successful season on the efforts of Villanova University alumni such as Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, but that's apparently news to Philadelphia 76ers fans. When Villanova's social media channels centered upon its Wildcats men's basketball program offered praise for the trio's postseason efforts ... which came against the 76ers in opening round action of the NBA Playoffs ... Philadelphia supporters took offense in light of the long-standing connection between the two hardwood establishments.
Located on the Philadelphia Main Line, Villanova's campus is just a half-hour's drive away from Wells Fargo Center, the home of the Sixers. In addition to the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, the arena also hosts high-profile Villanova home games where a larger attendance is expected.
With the best-of-seven series moving to Philadelphia for the next four days, beginning on Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT), Brunson and Hart addressed the catty controversy.
"For Philly fans to be mad about that, I think that's idiotic," Hart said in video from SNY. "That's who we are, we're a family. We play for the ones that come before us there and that's how it is there. So I don't care about it. I think it's idiotic that Philly fans are mad about that."
"I don't know what to say to that," Brunson added in another SNY-published video. "In their eyes, we're not a Philly school. But when we win, apparently we're a Philly school."
The battle the heart of the Nova Nation reached a boiling point on Monday, when the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead in thrilling yet controversial fashion at Madison Square Garden: the Knicks turned a late five-point deficit into a 104-101 victory thanks to an eight points burst in 20 seconds. Brunson cut the lead to two on a three-pointer before Hart stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey (who was said to be fouled by both Brunson and Hart before the turnover in the NBA's Last Two Minute Report). DiVincenzo eventually sank the latter of two go-ahead tries from deep, sending MSG into hysterics.
The X account centered on the Wildcats' men's basketball program highlighted the trio's efforts, praising "our guys" for their late heroics. It's been a busy NBA postseason for Villanova basketball enthusiasts, as six former Wildcats are partaking in the ongoing tournament. Half reside on the Knicks while another, Kyle Lowry, lingers on Philadelphia's roster.
The wrath of Sixer fans perhaps stems from professional-based jealousy: when the Knicks and Sixers tip off on Thursday, they'll play beneath Villanova national championship banners earned by the metropolitan trio during their amateur days. Each was present for the Wildcats' thrilling victory over North Carolina in 2016 while Brunson and DiVincenzo earned another when they took down Michigan two years later.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!