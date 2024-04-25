Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Pushing Officiating Worries to Side
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't interested in time travel.
The Knicks boss responded to the release of the Last Two Minute Report from Monday's epic playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with humor, focusing on the bulk of the output from Game 2 rather than the thrilling, if not controversial, final 120 seconds.
"I'm more concerned with the 46-minute report," Thibodeau riffed in video from SNY. "I mean that. I knew they couldn't call a foul there, I'm watching the way Jalen (Brunson) is being guarded."
The L2M report in question implied that the possession that yielded Donte DiVinceno's game-winning three-pointer en route to both a 104-101 victory and a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven set shouldn't have happened. Sixers star Tyrese Maxey was said to be fouled twice before fumbling an inbounds pass that led to a Josh Hart steal that eventually gave way to DiVincenzo's dramatics.
Philadelphia has been peeved about officiating in both games so far and has reportedly planned to file a grievance with the Association. Thibodeau is equally unperturbed about such a prospect, opting to focus on the Knicks' problems now that the series has moved to Wells Fargo Center.
"I'm locked into Game 3. That's where we are," Thibodeau said. "We don't get sidetracked with that stuff ... I watched the whole game, not two minutes' worth."
Thibodeau has every right to be concerned about the prior minutes: the Knicks have faced double-figure deficits in each of the first two games so far and Brunson has been far from his usual self thanks to a physical brand of defense that Thibodeau alluded to.
At the very least, Brunson (29.1 percent from the field in the first two games) has been able to get to the foul line, as he's leading the Knicks with 15 free throw attempts over the first two games. Philadelphia franchise face Joel Embiid has taken issue with several calls (or lack thereof) over the first couple but has certainly left an impression on officials, who have awarded him 24 of the Sixers' 44 postseason free throw tries to date.
The Knicks-76ers series resumes on Thursday night in Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
