Knicks' Josh Hart Lands Sweet Endorsement?
A tasty postseason for New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart might somehow get sweeter.
Hart has been the statistical star of the Knicks' young postseason trip, as he has scored 43 total points and shot over 53 percent from three-point range in two victories over the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. With close friend Jalen Brunson struggling in the early going, Hart has paved the way to the Knicks' first 2-0 series lead since 2013.
After Knick victories, Hart has been known to indulge in Mike and Ike candies and continued the tradition during his postgame comments after the Game 2 win on Monday. As Brunson made his own comments at the podium, Hart noisily helped himself to Mike and Ikes, much to his teammate's mock chagrin. In an X post, Hart commented that he was hoping to get an endorsement deal from Mike and Ike and "get (his) face on a box."
Hart may be closer to such a deal than he realizes: a Mike and Ike spokesperson "teased a potential partnership down the road" in comments to TMZ.
"We always knew Josh had great taste!" Mike and Ike told TMZ. "Mike and Ike might be the secret to no breaks -- and we're honored to be a part of his pre- and post-game routine."
This is far from the first time that Hart's love of the fruit-flavored, capsule-shaped candies has been referenced during the NBA postseason: during last year's playoff run, Mike and Ike sent him a personalized box containing 10 packages, along with a letter thanking Hart for his support.
Ironically enough, Mike and Ike were created in Bethlehem, PA ... which is just over an hour's drive away from Philadelphia (which, to be fair, hosted Hart's collegiate affairs at Villanova). Hart will be in the area on Thursday night when the Knicks and Sixers resume their best-of-seven set at Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
