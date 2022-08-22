LOOK: Full Breakdown of Knicks 2022-23 NBA Schedule
With the NBA and New York Knicks releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.
Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...
October
Wed. 10/19 at Grizzlies
Fri. 10/21 vs. Pistons
Mon. 10/24 vs. Knicks
Wed. 10/26 vs. Hornets
Fri. 10/28 at Bucks
Sun. 10/30 at Cavaliers
The Knicks kick off their season against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Memphis and host their Madison Square Garden opener two nights later against the Pistons.
November
Wed. 11/2 vs. Hawks
Fri. 11/4 at 76ers
Sat. 11/5 vs. Celtics
Mon. 11/7 at Timberwolves
Wed. 11/9 at Nets
Fri. 11/11 vs. Pistons
Sun. 11/13 vs. Thunder
Tue. 11/15 at Jazz
Wed. 11/16 at Nuggets
Fri. 11/18 at Warriors
Sun. 11/20 at Suns
Mon. 11/21 at Thunder
Fri. 11/25 vs. Trail Blazers
Sun. 11/27 vs. Grizzlies
Tue. 11/29 at Pistons
Wed. 11/30 vs. Bucks
The Knicks face a difficult five-game Western Conference road trip in the middle of the month where they'll face Donovan Mitchell (or his old team?), Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors in a four-night span.
December
Sat. 12/3 vs. Mavericks
Sun. 12/4 vs. Cavaliers
Wed. 12/7 vs. Hawks
Fri. 12/9 at Hornets
Sun. 12/11 vs. Kings
Wed. 12/14 at Bulls
Fri. 12/16 at Bulls
Sun. 12/18 at Pacers
Tue. 12/20 vs. Warriors
Wed. 12/21 vs. Raptors
Fri. 12/23 vs. Bulls
Sun. 12/25 vs. 76ers
Tue. 12/27 at Mavericks
Thu. 12/29 at Spurs
Sat. 12/31 at Rockets
The Knicks face James Harden and the 76ers on Christmas Day and two days later will make their annual trip to Dallas, where Jalen Brunson returns for the first time since signing with New York in free agency.
January
Mon. 1/2 vs. Suns
Wed. 1/4 vs. Spurs
Fri. 1/6 at Raptors
Mon. 1/9 vs. Bucks
Wed. 1/11 vs. Pacers
Fri. 1/13 at Wizards
Sat. 1/15 at Pistons
Mon. 1/16 vs. Raptors
Wed. 1/18 vs. Wizards
Fri. 1/20 at Hawks
Sun. 1/22 at Raptors
Tue. 1/24 vs. Cavaliers
Thu. 1/26 at Celtics
Sat. 1/28 at Nets
Tue. 1/31 vs. Lakers
The Knicks end the month with some high-profile games against the Celtics, Nets and Lakers. The Nets and Lakers games are nationally-televised on ABC and TNT respectively.
February
Thu. 2/2 vs. Heat
Sat. 2/4 vs. Clippers
Sun. 2/5 vs. 76ers
Tue. 2/7 at Magic
Fri. 2/10 at 76ers
Sat. 2/11 vs. Jazz
Mon. 2/13 vs. Nets
Wed. 2/15 at Hawks
Fri. 2/24 at Wizards
Sat. 2/25 vs. Pelicans
Mon. 2/27 vs. Celtics
The Knicks close out a major four-game homestand at the beginning of the month with a back-to-back and a nationally-televised game against the Sixers at MSG.
March/April
Wed. 3/1 vs. Nets
Fri. 3/3 at Heat
Sun. 3/5 at Celtics
Tue. 3/7 vs. Hornets
Thu. 3/9 at Kings
Sat. 3/11 at Clippers
Sun. 3/12 at Lakers
Tue. 3/14 at Trail Blazers
Sat. 3/18 vs. Nuggets
Mon. 3/20 vs. Timberwolves
Wed. 3/22 at Heat
Thu. 3/23 at Magic
Mon. 3/27 vs. Rockets
Wed. 3/29 vs. Heat
Fri. 3/31 at Cavaliers
Sun. 4/2 vs. Wizards
Wed. 4/5 at Pacers
Fri. 4/7 at Pelicans
Sun. 4/9 vs. Pacers
Out of the final eight games of the season, six of them come against teams that did not make the playoffs last season. If the Knicks are contending for playoff positioning, this will become a major advantage for them.