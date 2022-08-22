LOOK: Full Breakdown of Knicks 2022-23 NBA Schedule

The NBA released its schedule Wednesday. What's in store for the New York Knicks?

With the NBA and New York Knicks releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...

October

Wed. 10/19 at Grizzlies

Fri. 10/21 vs. Pistons

Mon. 10/24 vs. Knicks

Wed. 10/26 vs. Hornets

Fri. 10/28 at Bucks

Sun. 10/30 at Cavaliers

The Knicks kick off their season against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Memphis and host their Madison Square Garden opener two nights later against the Pistons.

November

Wed. 11/2 vs. Hawks

Fri. 11/4 at 76ers

Sat. 11/5 vs. Celtics

Mon. 11/7 at Timberwolves

Wed. 11/9 at Nets

Fri. 11/11 vs. Pistons

Sun. 11/13 vs. Thunder

Tue. 11/15 at Jazz

Wed. 11/16 at Nuggets

Fri. 11/18 at Warriors

Sun. 11/20 at Suns

Mon. 11/21 at Thunder

Fri. 11/25 vs. Trail Blazers

Sun. 11/27 vs. Grizzlies

Tue. 11/29 at Pistons

Wed. 11/30 vs. Bucks

The Knicks face a difficult five-game Western Conference road trip in the middle of the month where they'll face Donovan Mitchell (or his old team?), Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors in a four-night span.

December

Sat. 12/3 vs. Mavericks

Sun. 12/4 vs. Cavaliers

Wed. 12/7 vs. Hawks

Fri. 12/9 at Hornets

Sun. 12/11 vs. Kings

Wed. 12/14 at Bulls

Fri. 12/16 at Bulls

Sun. 12/18 at Pacers

Tue. 12/20 vs. Warriors

Wed. 12/21 vs. Raptors

Fri. 12/23 vs. Bulls

Sun. 12/25 vs. 76ers

Tue. 12/27 at Mavericks

Thu. 12/29 at Spurs

Sat. 12/31 at Rockets

The Knicks face James Harden and the 76ers on Christmas Day and two days later will make their annual trip to Dallas, where Jalen Brunson returns for the first time since signing with New York in free agency.

January

Mon. 1/2 vs. Suns

Wed. 1/4 vs. Spurs

Fri. 1/6 at Raptors

Mon. 1/9 vs. Bucks

Wed. 1/11 vs. Pacers

Fri. 1/13 at Wizards

Sat. 1/15 at Pistons

Mon. 1/16 vs. Raptors

Wed. 1/18 vs. Wizards

Fri. 1/20 at Hawks

Sun. 1/22 at Raptors

Tue. 1/24 vs. Cavaliers

Thu. 1/26 at Celtics

Sat. 1/28 at Nets

Tue. 1/31 vs. Lakers

The Knicks end the month with some high-profile games against the Celtics, Nets and Lakers. The Nets and Lakers games are nationally-televised on ABC and TNT respectively.

February

Thu. 2/2 vs. Heat

Sat. 2/4 vs. Clippers

Sun. 2/5 vs. 76ers

Tue. 2/7 at Magic

Fri. 2/10 at 76ers

Sat. 2/11 vs. Jazz

Mon. 2/13 vs. Nets

Wed. 2/15 at Hawks

Fri. 2/24 at Wizards

Sat. 2/25 vs. Pelicans

Mon. 2/27 vs. Celtics

The Knicks close out a major four-game homestand at the beginning of the month with a back-to-back and a nationally-televised game against the Sixers at MSG.

March/April

Wed. 3/1 vs. Nets

Fri. 3/3 at Heat

Sun. 3/5 at Celtics

Tue. 3/7 vs. Hornets

Thu. 3/9 at Kings

Sat. 3/11 at Clippers

Sun. 3/12 at Lakers

Tue. 3/14 at Trail Blazers

Sat. 3/18 vs. Nuggets

Mon. 3/20 vs. Timberwolves

Wed. 3/22 at Heat

Thu. 3/23 at Magic

Mon. 3/27 vs. Rockets

Wed. 3/29 vs. Heat

Fri. 3/31 at Cavaliers

Sun. 4/2 vs. Wizards

Wed. 4/5 at Pacers

Fri. 4/7 at Pelicans

Sun. 4/9 vs. Pacers

Out of the final eight games of the season, six of them come against teams that did not make the playoffs last season. If the Knicks are contending for playoff positioning, this will become a major advantage for them.