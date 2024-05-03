Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praised For Coaching Acumen By Unlikely Source
As the Los Angeles Lakers enter the offseason, one of the biggest questions for them comes from what they will do about their head coaching position. Currently, Darvin Ham holds the job but he has come under fire throughout the season and is expected to be let go.
However, following the playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, Ham received support from an unlikely source. That would be Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who said that he hopes Ham keeps his job.
"I think Darvin Ham is a hell of a coach. That’s not an easy job. I think Darvin does it with class. He’s a good man, good coach, and I wish him all the best. Hopefully, he’ll be around there for a long time because he deserves to be.”
This is either Malone actually sticking up for one of his colleagues or it is elite trolling on his part. As long as Ham remains the head coach of the Lakers, the Nuggets will likely run circles around the team.
Malone knows that he can out-coach Ham the majority of the time so it would make sense that he wants him back. While Ham has done some good while with the Lakers, it's time for him to go.
He has seemingly lost the locker room and proven that he can't make in-game adjustments throughout. The Lakers likely don't want to make another coaching change but something needs to happen. They can't continue to place faith in this group and hope for different results so Ham may end up being the casualty of this lost season.
