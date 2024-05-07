Lakers News: Christian Wood Speaks Out Following First Season in LA
The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 season has come and gone. It was an eventful one, to say the least, filled with some highs and a ton of lows.
The season was rather disappointing for a multitude of reasons, especially on the player side of things when it comes to health. Many of the Laker players suffered from injuries, whether for a short amount of time or an extensive period. One player who suffered from the latter is Lakers' stretch forward Christian Wood.
Wood signed with L.A. to help his hometown team win a championship. Unfortunately, the Lakers fell extremely short, and Wood took to Twitter to share his sentiment of the season.
The 2023-24 season was not pretty for the Lakers. They had to scratch and claw their way into the postseason after being viewed as one of the top teams in the NBA before the start of the season.
Injuries from their key players didn't help, and Wood suffered from that. The 28-year-old journeyman was out for the second half due to arthroscopic knee surgery. He last played for the team on Feb. 14. Wood only played 50 games and was hot and cold throughout the season. He averaged 6.9 points on 46.6% shooting from the field, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
The former Runnin' Rebel was cleared for the Lakers' Game 4 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, but he was a DNP for Game 4 and Game 5.
The Lakers' roster in 2024-25 will look a bit different. Once free agency hits, we'll see if Wood will be a part of it.
