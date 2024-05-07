Lakers News: Los Angeles Role Player Picks Up His Option for Next Season
Entering the 2024 offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had a variety of contributors at different hierarchical tiers with player options for 2024-25.
Now one of them, at least, has decided he'd like to stick around.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that reserve power forward/center Christian Wood has decided to pick up his minimum-salaried player option for next season, worth $3 million.
The 6-foot-10 vet struggled to find his typical shooting rhythm during his inaugural year with the Lakers, who represented the UNLV product's eighth team in his eight pro seasons.
A career 37.2 percent shooter from long range on 3.3 attempts, Wood was recruited by team president Rob Pelinka with the idea that he'd give the club another look on offense, helped spread the floor in two-big lineups. But his shot abandoned him this past season. He connected on just 30.7 percent of his 2.3 triple tries.
Wood posted averages of 6.9 points on .466/.307/.702 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, one assist and 0.7 blocks a night across 17.4 minutes per, while injuries limited him to just 50 games.
He underwent an arthroscopic left knee surgery in March for an injury incurred on February 14, and never played again. If one were allowed to wildly speculate here, it seems possible Wood was dubious he'd be able to find a new home as a free agent this summer given his injury issues and his reputation as a team-alienating journeyman who can't defend. This way, he at least secures his future short-term, and will hope to rehabilitate the way the league perceives him with a healthier second Lakers season under a new head coach.
Wood is talented, no doubt, but was losing minutes to a still-very-raw Jaxson Hayes even when he was healthy. It will be fascinating to see how he responds to his injury and benching next season — if Pelinka lets him stick around, that is. His mininum salary could also be packaged with another player to help match contracts in a trade, which seems quite possible.
More Lakers: Christian Wood Speaks Out Following First Season in LA