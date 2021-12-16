Lakers: Avery Bradley Joins Four Other Lakers In COVID-19 Protocols

The hits keep coming.

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to exhaustively re-test all their players and staffers in the light of a COVID-19 breakout on the team, another key perimeter player has entered COVID-19 protocols.

Veteran combo guard Avery Bradley joins starters Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker, along with role players Dwight Howard and Malik Monk, on the sidelines for Los Angeles due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Whether Bradley actually recorded a positive test or is just in protocols due to contact tracing is unclear at this juncture.

The news about Westbrook's positive test arrived on the heels of a report earlier today that the Lakers signed old friend Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract out of the G League via a hardship exception. The veteran point guard last suited up for the Lakers Lakers after being shipped out from the LeBron James-era Cleveland Cavaliers in the midst of a disappointing run during the 2017-18 NBA season. In 17 games with LA, Thomas averaged 15.6 points per game on 38.3% field goal shooting, along with five assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Given that the Lakers have seven unavailable players between the folks in COVID-19 protocols and still-injured vets Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza, the team is eligible to ink a second player to a deal through a hardship exception, in addition to Thomas. It might behoove LA to add a wing, given the absences of Bradley, THT and Monk.

Bradley was a late addition to the Lakers' collection of old former Laker signings during the offseason, after being cut by the Golden State Warriors during the 2021 preseason. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has leaned heavily on Bradley for his perimeter defense, a department in which he ranks among the better players on this roster.

This season, Bradley is averaging a fairly modest 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. Most importantly on offense, Bradley is able to connect on open treys. He is shooting 40% from deep on 3.3 attempts a night. With Bradley sidelined, Vogel may even opt to dust off veteran reserve Rajon Rondo from among his deep bench players.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 are kept in protocols for ten days, or until they record two negative tests within 24 hours. LA's perimeter depth is taking a massive hit. The team is scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Chicago has seen its last two games get mercifully canceled by the NBA after ten players were simultaneously in coronavirus protocols.