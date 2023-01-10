Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no.

But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no.

We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The Action Network.

The Game Spread

Despite the Lakers' five-game win streak, they are by far the underdogs in Las Vegas today. The Nuggets were nine-point favorites at home even prior to the LeBron James injury news. The line has since moved to a 13-point spread. Granted, the Lakers shocked the world last week when a team missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV somehow beat a pretty healthy Miami Heat club, 112-109. But this Denver team is just at another level, and currently firing on all cylinders, having gone 8-2 across its last 10 games.

LeBron James's Total Points

It's going to be zero, remember? He's out! I was just making sure you were paying attention. Let's move on.

Russell Westbrook Triple-Double Watch

Brodie has been just shy of nabbing what would be a record-shattering fourth triple-double as a bench player several times this season. He currently shares the NBA record of reserve triple-doubles with 2023 Hall of Fame nominee Detlef Schrempf. The odds of Nikola Jokic getting a triple-double are significantly better (+185 vs. Westbrook's +480), but with LA just short of bodies now, it will fall primarily to Westbrook and Dennis Schröder to control much of the team's offense. Can the Lakers keep the score close-ish long enough for Westbrook to stay in the game and make league history tonight? Time will tell. I'd bet against it.

Thomas Bryant's Total Rebounds

He has been averaging 10.6 boards a game since taking over for Davis on December 18th (well, technically the second half of December 16th, after Davis went out in the first). His over/under is listed at 9.5 boards. Take the over.

The fun tips off at 6 p.m., and will be broadcast locally on Spectrum SportsNet.