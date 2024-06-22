Lakers News: Colin Cowherd Proposes Wild Anthony Davis Trade to Western Conference Foe
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and we should be in for a doozy. NBA teams are allowed to talk and sign with their own free agents now. The 2024 NBA Draft is only a couple of days away, and free agency for the entire league kicks off in a week from now. The NBA lacks no drama, and the offseason provides a ton of that and then some.
Each NBA offseason, a seismic trade rattles the league, and the Lakers have been no strangers to such game-changers. This offseason, the Lakers could once again be at the center of it all. This is a pivotal offseason for L.A., with significant changes on the horizon. The Lakers might secure a player to push them to the top, but could it come at the cost of their star player, Anthony Davis?
FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd proposed a trade idea to send Davis to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, and four first-round picks.
Here's Cowherd elaborating on the trade idea.
That would be an incredible haul for the Lakers in theory; however, the Thunder brass would likely not pull the trigger on this trade. Yes, the Thunder have a surplus of draft picks and promising young players. They have many assets to target a star player like Davis; however, that may be a lot to give up for Davis, and the Lakers have zero plans to get rid of Davis.
The Lakers take care of their stars and want Davis to remain in Los Angeles unless he requests a trade. This hypothetical trade would possibly send the Lakers in the right direction; however, they want to suck out every last breath of Davis and LeBron James together as a duo.
Nonetheless, it's not the worst trade proposal in the world.
More Lakers: Austin Reaves' Agent Chimes in on JJ Redick Hiring