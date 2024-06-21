Lakers News: Austin Reaves' Agent Chimes In On JJ Redick Hiring
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to hire former NBA guard JJ Redick to be the next head coach, sparking all sorts of discussion points. Some believe that he will be a great coach while others are skeptical due to his lack of experience at any coaching level.
However Redick performs, the key will be winning over the players in the locker room. Shortly after the news came out, the agent for Lakers guard Austin Reaves took to social media.
Based on the post, it seems that both he and Reaves were happy with the news. Aaron Reilly of AMR Agency revealed that Redick should help Reaves grow his game even more this season.
There were times under former head coach Darvin Ham when it seemed that Reaves wasn't being fully utilized so this new coaching hire should change that. Redick has a more modern idea of how he wants to run his schemes, giving players like Reaves more chances to shine.
This is the first big step for Redick as Reaves is seen as the third-best player on the Lakers roster. Having the backing of the main guys is crucial to winning over the locker room and establishing a strong culture of winning.
Redick should have LeBron James's respect entering the season, assuming he is back with the team as well. Plus, it's been reported that he and Anthony Davis spoke on the phone before the hiring so it's safe to assume that Davis is on board as well.
If Redick can perform well and get these guys playing well, he could be the coach for a long time. Only time will tell but Los Angeles may have found a good one going forward.
