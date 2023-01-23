The Sierra Canyon senior seems to be circling an NCAA future.

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., the son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, appears to be narrowing down his college choices.

Bronny, a 6'3" senior point guard at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, projects as a late first-round or early second-round prospect in the league, and as such may be more amenable to NCAA seasoning than his father was.

An anonymous source informed Luca Evans of The Los Angeles Times that the younger James would be targeting a handful of established collegiate programs, should he opt to move forward with his career on that route.

"According to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, James will make a decision on his college commitment after the season," Evans explained in his piece. "His top three schools are Ohio State — his father's favorite — USC and Oregon."

As Cork Gaines of Insider notes, all three of those schools are affiliated with Nike for their athletic sportswear. The 18-year-old Bronny, as you'll recall, inked a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) contract with the iconic Beaverton, Ohio-based company that has been so good to LeBron James Sr.

James has openly expressed a desire to play alongside both Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce James, should Bryce want to take his basketball to the next level the way Bronny has. Bronny, under the current CBA, could play in the 2024-25 season at the earliest.