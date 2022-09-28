During last night's edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and ESPN's Brian Windhorst unpacked the upside of the next generation of LeBron James's budding basketball dynasty.

When Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard spoke with LeBron James and his sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 17, and Bryce James, 15, for a recent interview, talk turned to just how long the elder James intended to play. James hinted that he was looking to play alongside even Bryce, should he choose to pursue basketball full-time. That somewhat extends the range for Bronny's arrival in the NBA. Bronny, a 6'2" point guard, is currently a late first-round or even a second-round prospect in his draft class.

On the pod, Simmons and Windhorst seemed convinced that Bronny could become an NBA-caliber pro, but considered his best path to involve more seasoning beyond high school (i.e. not a one-and-done stint through the G League).

"I think [Bronny] is going to go to college, maybe for multiple years," Windhorst opined. Bronny and LeBron visited LBJ's favorite school, Ohio State, for a basketball visit and to take in OSU's opening football game.

"The one thing we know is that, for somebody to jump right into the NBA or be [in college] a year and be ready, it's usually somebody that's in the top five, six, seven, eight, nine players in any top 100 ranking," Simmons said. "What it does seem like [Bronny] has a chance to do is play in college for multiple years and then, potentially, make the league as somebody who can be an athletic, defensive guard who can shoot threes... If you've watched him, he's very fun to play with."

"He plays the game [in] such the right way," Windhorst chimed in. "He was in much better condition as a 14, 15, 16-year-old than his dad was [at the same age]... That kid has poured in the work, and you can tell he really cares about the way he plays."

Windhorst goes on to point out that he has talked to a variety of NBA front office executives and league scouts who have seen both James kids play on the AAU circuit. His contacts came up with a fascinating consensus regarding the abilities of both players. "The interesting thing is, the more naturally talented son [in terms of his physical gifts] appears to be [LeBron's] second son, Bryce, but the one who wants it so badly is Bronny."

The boys' high school, Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, is praised by both Simmons and Windhorst as a terrific development ground for preps to work towards becoming pros.