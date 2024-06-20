Lakers News: Ex-Los Angles Head Coach Darvin Ham's Bucks Hire A Long-Term Play?
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has already found a new job since getting fired by the Lakers back in May. Ham, who lasted two seasons with the Lakers, was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks to become their top assistant coach on June 10.
Since the hiring of Ham, a couple notable details have come out about the hiring. This includes that Ham reportedly took the position with the assumption that he will eventually take over as the Bucks' head coach when Doc Rivers retires, via Gery Woelfel.
Rivers, who was once named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history, is heading into his first full season as the Bucks' head coach in 2024-25. He is currently 62 years old, and has been a head coach since 1999, holding the head coaching job with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and now Bucks.
The other nugget that came out was that Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly 'had major input' in the Bucks hiring Ham, via Woelfel. The eight-time NBA All-Star and 2021 NBA champion is one of the best players in the league, making it a huge compliment to Ham.
If all works out according to Ham's reported plan, it would be great for him as he'd take over a team that is a regular playoff contender and have one of the league's best players on his side.
In the meantime, the Lakers have hired former NBA guard JJ Redick to be the next head coach.
