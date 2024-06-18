Lakers News: Kobe Bryant's Nephew Offered Football Scholarship at Big 10 Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant is far from the only athlete in the family. Bryant's nephew, Jett Washington, is emerging as a great high school football player.
Washington has recently received an offer from the reigning College Football Playoff National Champions, Michigan, he announced on Instagram. Washington is related to Kobe Bryant through his Mom, Sharia Washington, who is the sister of Bryant.
Washington is a four-star recruit out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 6-foot-4 prospect primarily played safety as a high school sophomore in 2023, recording 37 tackles and two interceptions. He also helped his team win a national championship last season.
He has received offers from several other colleges outside of Michigan, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Utah, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Campbell, and Colorado State, per 247 Sports.
As part of the class of 2026 with two years of high school remaining, Washington has plenty of time to make his decision on where he'll end up going to college. He also has plenty of time to raise his ranking and earn offers from other schools. Washington also plays basketball for his high school, and is currently a dual sport star.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Head Coaching Interview Complete, What Comes Next?