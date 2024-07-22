How To Watch Lakers All-Stars in Team USA's Last Pre-Olympics Warm-Up Game vs Germany
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be suiting up for their Team USA men's basketball squad in their final friendly exhibition match prior to the start of the Paris Olympics on Monday against Team Germany, at 12 p.m. PT.
The Lakers will suit up against rising young Orlando Magic star small forward Franz Wagner, his brother (and a former 2018 Lakers draft pick) Moritz Wagner, and the rest of Team Germany at noon in London's O2 Arena. The action will be broadcast nationally on Fox, and available via streaming on the Fox Sports App, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, and Hulu with Live TV.
On Saturday, in Team USA's most recent matchup, the program shockingly almost lost to Team South Sudan, which boasts five former NBA players and one future lottery draft pick. After trailing by as many as 16 points, Team USA stormed back to win 101-100. That victory arrived thanks in large part to the play of James, who scored the winning layup, and Davis, who posted a 15-11 double-double off the bench behind 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. Embiid has been out of shape and a defensive downgrade from Davis all summer thus far. After that too-close-for-comfort near-defeat, it may behoove Team USA head coach Steve Kerr to concert promoting The Brow over The Process.
Team Germany, who earned a gold medal during the 2023 FIBA World Cup (while Team USA, featuring Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves, failed to medal at all), could prove to be another formidable foe. In addition to the Wagners, the club also features two-time former Lakers reserve point guard Dennis Schröder, now with the Brooklyn Nets, and journeyman New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis.
In addition to James, Davis, and Embiid, Team USA also boasts Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry; Phoenix Suns All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker; Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White; All-Star Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo; Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton; and All-NBA Second Team Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.
