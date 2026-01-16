Lakers 'Bargain' Hunting Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off yet another disappointing loss to one of the worst teams in the NBA, as they couldn't hold off LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.

The disturbing trend of poor defense continues for the Lakers, as the team gave up 135 points to a Hornets team that won only 14 games coming into this matchup against Luka Doncic and company. Los Angeles has now given up 120 points or more to an opponent 11 times during the 2025-26 NBA season, and that is clearly not a recipe for winning basketball, especially in an incredibly competitive Western Conference.

With the Lakers falling to 24-15 and sitting two games behind Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves for fourth place in the West, it has never been more evident during this 2025-26 campaign that the team needs to make some moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

Lakers Digging Into the 'Bargain' Bin Ahead of Trade Deadline

There are fewer than three weeks to go before the buzzer sounds on the trade deadline, which means general manager Rob Pelinka is likely working the phones.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the Lakers have been shopping three players in particular in order to bring in a defensive-minded wing.

The Lakers have been making calls to acquire perimeter help and rim protection, league sources said. And between Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, the front office has about $40 million in expiring contracts to send out in trades.

The Lakers have been making calls to acquire perimeter help and rim protection, league sources said. And between Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, the front office has about $40 million in expiring contracts to send out in trades.

With the Lakers having a big chunk of expiring contracts, they could be very active ahead of February's trade deadline, but according to an anonymous Western Conference general manager, Pelinka will be looking for "bargain deals" moving forward, via ESPN.

"They're going to be looking for bargain deals and they might be able to find one if they're willing to take on long-term money," one West general manager said. "But they probably need to make sure that player is a good fit with Luka to justify it."

As of right now, the best course of action seems to be acquiring Herb Jones from the New Orleans Pelicans, even though that team is reluctant to move arguably their best defensive player.

However, the Lakers' brass might be angling to acquire trade assets to make a deal appealing to the Pelicans or pivot in another direction, like trying to trade for Andrew Wiggins of the Miami Heat, a rumor that was doing the rounds at the beginning of the season.

Only time will tell how things come together for the Lakers, but one thing is for sure: the team is actively looking to make deals to improve the roster at about the halfway point of the season.