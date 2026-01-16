Rich Paul Doubles Down on Controversial Austin Reaves Comments

Rich Paul made waves when he started fantasizing about the Los Angeles Lakers trading Austin Reaves to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that'd bring back Jaren Jackson Jr. to the City of Angels.

Paul said, "There's a world where you can do what's best for your team, and do what's best for Austin," and even made the case that Reaves would be the Grizzlies' top option as their table-setter. Paul went as far as to say that Memphis would definitely pay him, making some wonder if that means the Lakers won't.

Reaves' agent, Reggie Berry, confronted Paul about it, and the agent revealed that he defended himself and even doubled down on his previous comments.

“I’m like, look, Reggie, you’re my man, and I want Austin to know, this is not about Austin Reaves because, one, love the player, love the person, and two, I actually need him to help me with my golf game,” Paul said on his Game Over podcast. “So, I’m not trying to mess up anything with AR.

“This was a hypothetical conversation we were having. If I was running the team, not this is what’s going to happen. Second, I believe it’s very complimentary to AR because he’s on a team with two future Hall of Famers, and he happens to be the asset. So that’s not a negative take.

“I don’t know what they expect from me, but what I do know is this show can’t be called Game Over and give fake game. Just can’t do it. It’s got to be the real. You can not like the messenger and respect the message. And I know people are going to say it’s awkward. I’m going to tell you something, Max, I’m so tired of being told what I can’t do. And it’s weird to see an agent have a podcast, but it’s not weird to see a player have a podcast. It’s not weird to see an executive in Hollywood to have a podcast, or an actor, or an actress have a podcast, but it’s weird for me to have a podcast?”

Lakers Front Office Reaching Inflection Point

Between Paul's comments about Reaves, the delicate and awkward LeBron James-to-Luka Doncic transition, and the imminent front office turnover, things are reaching an inflection point behind the scenes for the Purple and Gold.

What that means for JJ Redick is unclear. A big trade deadline in February doesn't seem likely, but Doncic may have a radically different-looking roster next season, coupled with a new brain trust across the board.

One imagines either Reaves or Paul and his clients will go. Stay tuned.