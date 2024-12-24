Is LeBron James Playing vs Pistons? Full Lakers Injury Report Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was listed as questionable with left foot injury management ahead of Monday's game. James is now officially playing against the Detroit Pistons.
The Lakers return to Crypto.com Arena after going on the road and winning back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings. In the Lakers' 103-99 win over the Kings Saturday, James put up 32 points, seven boards, and six assists.
Although James, almost 40, had a stellar performance, he credited the Lakers defense for winning both games against Sacramento.
"These two wins have been about us doing the little things. We've been able to win these two games in a hostile environment because of the little things and our defense has been on point. Everybody taking their individual talents into their individual matchups. It's been good basketball all around."
Lakers head coach JJ Redick also credited the team's defense for Los Angeles' wins on the road.
"The way we started these two games defensively is ultimately what gave us a chance to win, because that defense carried over for four quarters in both games," Reddick said.
The Lakers have won their last three games, in part because of James' return to the lineup. Since the return of James, he's averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Additionally, James is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.
The race in the Western Conference is extremely close, which propelled the Lakers to sixth place in the standings. Not long ago, Los Angeles was just bouncing between ninth and tenth place.
The Lakers have gone 5-5 in their last ten contests, but if the team can continue playing solid defense it could help them reach the top five teams in the Western Conference.
As the Lakers hope to rise in the standings, there are some former NBA players whow have called for Bronny James to be called up from the G League. Dwayne Wade believes fans want to see Bronny compete in the NBA after his recent success in the G League.
"Bring Bronny up," Wade said. "We want to see that... As a fan of the game, I'm not looking at the Lakers and saying they're gonna win a championship... We want to see Bronny. This is not a championship team. This is not a championship roster at this point."
