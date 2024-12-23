Blockbuster Trade Idea Could Bring $76 Million Guard to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams in the upcoming 2025 trade deadline. The Lakers have a ton of questions regarding their current roster as constructed, and it is no secret around the league that a trade is on the horizon for L.A.
The Lakers could be in line to make a massive deal or two. Los Angeles needs to make a massive change, and one could argue that they could sue for all the defensive help they could get.
The Lakers' defense is among the worst in the league, and this trade proposal idea has L.A. fixing those issues, specifically in the perimeter.
In this new trade scenario, the Lakers acquire a former Defensive Player of the Year while giving up some defensive liabilities.
Lakers receive: Guard Marcus Smart
Grizzlies receive: Guard D'Angelo Russell, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and two 2025 second-round draft picks
The Grizzlies are one of the top teams in the West, but they may be done with the defensive star on their team. Smart has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play since joining Memphis, and some believe that a change of scenery could be what he needs to get his career back on track.
The former Defensive Player of the Year is owed $20.2 million this season, a movable figure, at 30 years old.
The Grizzles may not need Russell or Hood-Schifino on the team, but they don't need to retain either, especially Russell. The Grizzlies would likely waive Russell in this scenario so he could become a free agent. Russell would become one of the top players in the buyout market.
Smart would initially improve the Lakers' perimeter defense. He could also score when called upon and knock down the occasional three. Smart is currently averaging 10.9 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 17 games and 21.9 minutes of action.
The former lottery pick was the No. 6 player taken in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, a pick before the Lakers drafted Julius Randle that year.
The Lakers need to make a massive move, and this move, along with another, could catapult L.A. into a contender in the Western Conference.
Time will tell if the Grizzlies will make Smart available on the trading block.
