Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Returns From COVID-19... But Is Still Injured

$5 million Los Angeles Lakers benchwarmer Kendrick Nunn will be able to return to his role contributing nothing on the hardwood for LA.

Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reports that Nunn, who entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols two days ago, has now cleared them. This would mean that he has registered two negative tests for the novel coronavirus 24 hours apart:

The 6'2" guard out of Oakland University apparently will not be able to make his return to game action until at least 2022, per Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. Nunn has been unavailable with a right knee bone bruise since the Lakers' winless preseason, missing all of the 16-14 Lakers' first 30 contests.

Nunn, 26, is averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in his two NBA seasons thus far. He has made 45.8% of his field goals, 36.4% of his 5.8 three-pointers, and 88.1% of his 1.3 free throws a night. He would be a useful contributor to Los Angeles on offense should he recuperate effectively this season.

With Nunn out, less-heralded reserve guards have seen more opportunities with the club. Guards Wayne Ellington, Austin Reaves and, more recently, Isaiah Thomas have capitalized on their extended minutes to make major contributions. Though Nunn should earn significant time when he returns, LA's extended depth chart may make him more expendable via trade this season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be missing Vogel himself and little-used reserve wing Kent Bazemore ahead of tonight's scheduled game against the Chicago Bulls, who have both entered the league's coronavirus protocols as of this morning. Injured All-Star Anthony Davis and injured forward Trevor Ariza remain out. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Austin Reaves are also still in COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulls saw their last two games postponed after accruing so many coronavirus-related absences. Though several players will be newly ready tonight, including presumed All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan, combo guard Coby White and reserve forward Javonte Green, several others will be unavailable. All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine, valuable rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu, and litte-used back-ups Troy Brown Jr., Alize Johnson, Stanley Johnson and Matt Thomas are all currently still in the NBA's health and safety protocols.