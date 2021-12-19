Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Returns From COVID-19... But Is Still Injured
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Returns From COVID-19... But Is Still Injured

    The longer-term outlook on Nunn's health remains murky.
    Author:

    The longer-term outlook on Nunn's health remains murky.

    $5 million Los Angeles Lakers benchwarmer Kendrick Nunn will be able to return to his role contributing nothing on the hardwood for LA.

    Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reports that Nunn, who entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols two days ago, has now cleared them. This would mean that he has registered two negative tests for the novel coronavirus 24 hours apart:

    The 6'2" guard out of Oakland University apparently will not be able to make his return to game action until at least 2022, per Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. Nunn has been unavailable with a right knee bone bruise since the Lakers' winless preseason, missing all of the 16-14 Lakers' first 30 contests.

    Read More

    Nunn, 26, is averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in his two NBA seasons thus far. He has made 45.8% of his field goals, 36.4% of his 5.8 three-pointers, and 88.1% of his 1.3 free throws a night. He would be a useful contributor to Los Angeles on offense should he recuperate effectively this season.

    With Nunn out, less-heralded reserve guards have seen more opportunities with the club. Guards Wayne Ellington, Austin Reaves and, more recently, Isaiah Thomas have capitalized on their extended minutes to make major contributions. Though Nunn should earn significant time when he returns, LA's extended depth chart may make him more expendable via trade this season.

    Meanwhile, the Lakers will be missing Vogel himself and little-used reserve wing Kent Bazemore ahead of tonight's scheduled game against the Chicago Bulls, who have both entered the league's coronavirus protocols as of this morning. Injured All-Star Anthony Davis and injured forward Trevor Ariza remain out. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Austin Reaves are also still in COVID-19 protocols.

    The Bulls saw their last two games postponed after accruing so many coronavirus-related absences. Though several players will be newly ready tonight, including presumed All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan, combo guard Coby White and reserve forward Javonte Green, several others will be unavailable. All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine, valuable rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu, and litte-used back-ups Troy Brown Jr., Alize Johnson, Stanley Johnson and Matt Thomas are all currently still in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

    kendrick nunn lakers october 2021
    News

    Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Returns From COVID-19... But Is Still Injured

    54 seconds ago
    Bazemore-Lakers
    News

    Lakers: Kent Bazemore Enters COVID Protocols, Out Tonight

    1 hour ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    1 hour ago
    isaiah thomas usa today lakers 12-17-21
    News

    Lakers: Could Isaiah Thomas Be Here To Stay?

    2 hours ago
    kobe-bryant-retirement
    News

    Lakers Retired Kobe Bryant’s Jerseys Four Years Ago Today

    16 hours ago
    AD-injury
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Has MCL Sprain, Out For at Least Four Weeks

    18 hours ago
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers Likely Not Planning to Practice or Have Shootaround for Now

    19 hours ago
    isaiah-thomas
    News

    Lakers: Kobe Bryant Was the First Thing That Came to Isaiah Thomas Mind

    21 hours ago