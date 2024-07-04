Lakers News: LA Even Being Rejected By Assistant Coach Prospects Now
After hiring new head coach J.J. Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers are working on building out the rest of their coach staff. One candidate the team had interest in was Dwayne Casey, who currently is a front office associate with the Detroit Pistons.
Casey holds extensive coaching experience, having over a decade worth of experience as an NBA head coach with the Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Toronto Raptors. He's the opposite of Redick, who has no coaching experience, as he has three decades of experience as an assistant or head coach. He was previously the NBA Coach of the Year, and has led his teams to the playoffs six times.
Casey though withdrew his name from consideration as an assistant coach, deciding that he does not want to move his family, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
While Casey turned down the opportunity, the Lakers have hired two assistant coaches to their staff. They have hired Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks as high-ranking assistant coaches on Redick's staff. McMillan was previously a head coach for the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks, and holds a 768-668 career record. Brooks was also a head coach for multiple teams, posting a 521-414 record with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
These two hires will be important in bringing two assistant coaches who both have extensive experience as both a player and coach, especially with Redick's limited experience. The team still does have to continue filling out the rest of their staff, though it's only been nine days since Redick was officially hired.
It's a busy time right now for the Lakers, who just wrapped up the NBA Draft and are in the midst of free agency. On top of all this, the Summer League kicks off on Saturday.
