All Lakers

Lakers News: LA Has Unwelcome East Competition for DeMar DeRozan

Will the Purple and Gold miss out on a top veteran free agent target yet again?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) moves the ball ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) moves the ball ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't the only contenders for the services of perhaps the second-best free agent remaining on the open market (aside from L.A.'s own free agent, LeBron James, whose return seems to be only a formality).

According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, six-time Chicago Bulls All-Star small forward DeMar DeRozan is also being courted by the Miami Heat, and has already met with the club about a potential fit. There appears to be mutual interest, but it sounds like the Heat are unwilling to make a major move to acquire his services. The team only has the taxpayer mid-level exception (worth $5.2 million in 2024-25) at its disposal for now, but could make trades to at least get to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Will the Purple and Gold miss out on a top veteran free agent target yet again? Things are looking a bit ominous, as the 6-foot-6 swingman appears reticent to accept even a $12.8 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, when his prolific production seems to warrant a bigger, longer-term deal, despite ominous X-factors like his age (34), lackluster defense, and inconsistent three point shooting (he's a career 29.6 percent long range sniper). Those are real issues, and make him a bit of a challenging fit on a lot of contenders, especially for the money he's probably seeking.

Across 79 games last season, the USC product averaged 24 points on a .480/.333/.853 slash line, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a night. He was the best player on the 39-43 Bulls, a No. 9 seed last season which lost its second play-in tournament game to the Heat and missed out on the playoffs entirely.

More Lakers: Rob Pelinka Breaks Down How Los Angeles Will Handle Extra Media With Bronny James

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News