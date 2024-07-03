Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Breaks Down How LA Will Handle Extra Media With Bronny James
It's not hard to forecast what one of the top storylines of the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 season will be — LeBron James playing alongside his son Bronny James. After the Lakers selected Bronny out of USC with the No. 55 overall pick, the two will become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time. Not only will they do this, but they will do so while playing for the same team.
With both of them on the same team, there will likely be even more media attention toward them than normal. Both LeBron and Bronny regularly draw a huge spectacle, but this could potentially escalate with the two of them teaming up.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is not fretting this possibility though. "The biggest moment in sports happened with the Lakers. And that's how we're built. And we're excited to see this story unfold," Pelinka said, via The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
The Lakers organization is certainly well-equipped take on a large spectacle. As one of the most historic franchises in the league and a team located in one of the country's two largest markets, the Lakers are built for this. They also have had countless superstars run through the organization over their history, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson.
After all, the team has already handled the spectacle surrounding LeBron, who joined the team back in 2018 . There will likely be more eyes on the Lakers, especially with a new and inexperienced coach in J.J. Redick as well, but this will be attention they are accustomed to.
